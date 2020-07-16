IN PHOTOS: We Got A Billboard To Remind Ministers To Give Us Back The Money They Misused On Facebook

Our campaign to stop ministers misusing public funds on Facebook has just been taken to the next level.

We’ve placed a billboard in Marsa Junction reminding people to demand their money back through our petition that has already been signed by more than 4,000 people.

The billboard was funded by the thousands of donations raised by Lovin Malta’s popular satire show Kaxxaturi, which has already been seen by 315,000 people.

The episode touched a nerve with 4,260 people signing the online petition and donating a massive €6,150.

All that money has been put towards boosting the Kaxxaturi episode and petition all over Facebook.

With some leftover, Kaxxaturi thought of the next best thing: giving everyone, including Malta’s Cabinet, a kind reminder of the crucial issue along one of the busiest roads in Malta.

Why not take one of the island’s infinite billboards and plaster an important message on it for once?