IN PHOTOS: Valletta Bustling With Activity On First Day Of Eased COVID-19 Restrictions

Just hours into the new COVID-19 norm and Valletta is already bustling with activity. Malta has begun easing its pandemic restrictions which includes the re-opening of some non-essential stores, and shop owners did not spare a second as soon as the legal notice took effect. Lovin Malta visited the streets of Valletta this morning and this is what we witnessed… The empty streets of Malta’s capital city are empty no more Valletta was not far off from its previous, pre-COVID-19 state. Life has returned to Republic Street, albeit not as busy as before, but enough to make a noticeable difference. Many were wearing face masks, many were not.

Shop owners spared no time in opening their doors After a grueling month of financial instability, some shop owners were finally allowed to reopen. Some could be seen cleaning and preparing their premise for the rest of the day, others were open and ready to go at 9am sharp. No time wasted. However, as expected, only a few stores were busy. Social distancing queues lined the side of Republic Street as people patiently waited for their turn at banks and pharmacies – as would be expected given the necessity of their service. On the other hand, toy shops, jewellery stores and clothing outlets were still waiting for their first customers as shop owners glanced outside and came to terms with their new norm.

No one seemed to be breaking the law… Every shop appeared to be abiding by the new legal directive, with employees wearing face masks and refusing entry to anyone who didn’t. Hand sanitizer was present at the door with beefed up security to ensure that anyone who enters doesn’t compromise new health and safety regulations.

And police were there to make sure of it Republic Street had its fair share of men and women in uniform, who were there to enforce the new rules while reminding the public of them. A petite but forthright police officer stood from the crowd as she broke up groups of people who were less than 2 metres apart from each other.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was there in high spirits After delivering a testimony in an ongoing investigation regarding a migrant vessel at sea, Prime Minister Robert Abela addressed the media and followed with an invitation for those of the press to enjoy a coffee with him. Many people flocked to the Prime Minister for a quick chat or a selfie, or both.