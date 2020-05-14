IN PHOTOS: Paceville’s Getting A Much-Needed Face Lift During The COVID-19 Shutdown

Its no news: Much to the dismay of club-goers, the COVID-19 crisis has turned Paceville into a ghost town. But during this quiet time, many establishments are undergoing maintenance, roads are being fixed. The whole area is getting a facelift in time for when they can welcome crowds back whilst sending some words of encouragement too. How many times has a night out ended up here? St. George’s Bay is getting some needed TLC.

And they’re finally removing years worth of posters near the language schools. Fresh.

We all remember this street, perhaps not for the best reasons. Well, now they’re building a wall and sealing it off.

And Paceville’s main road is getting some work done too.

Some establishments are also taking the time to clean up.

Whilst others remind us that we’ll have fun there once again.

Chairman for Town Centre Management Philip Fenech spoke on the recent preparations in Malta’s party town. “Many people in the entertainment industry have their own insecurities from an economic and energy point of view. They’d like to go back to where they were but there’s a realisation of the new norms, everyone is prepared to adapt as need be to get out of this once and for all,” he said. Fenech said work is being coordinated between the MTA, the Cleansing and Maintenance Division and the Foundation for Tourism Zone Development “Many establishments have done maintenance in their places. After I appealed to the government, they are carrying out more road works, cleaning graffiti and tearing down old posters. We’re using this downtime to clean the place up.” So until we can party again, stay home, stay safe and think of our healthcare workers.