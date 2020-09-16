IN PHOTOS: Malta’s Most Flooded Roads Cleaned After Heavy Rains
The annual September rainstorm that traditionally signifies the end of summer and the beginning of the colder months caused extensive flooding around the island over the weekend, with Malta’s cleansing authorities being needed around the island to take care of some of the worst hit roads.
One particularly flooded road, 13th December Street in Marsa, had workers on scene on Monday after the rains stopped, with Marsa mayor Josef Azzopardi saying the area was seen to “immediately.
And it wasn’t just roads – traditional ħajt tas-sejjieħ were extensively damaged around the island.
Yesterday, workers tried to focus on roadworks that could have contributed to the flooding, such as blocked culverts.
Everything from debris, mud and other rubbish from the roads got washed up in Malta’s culverts and blocked the grills covering it.
“Help up keep out streets clean,” Azzopardi said as he thanked workers for their dedication and urged people to take care of their garbage appropriately.