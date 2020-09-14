IN PHOTOS: Malta’s Kryptonite, Rain, Strikes Again
Malta may have some great LGBTQ rights, impressive chefs and inspirational personalities – but wow does this country have a serious problem with condensed water falling from the sky.
You wouldn’t know it, but year in, year out, the September rains come and the entire country is inevitably thrown into chaos, with tidal waves forming in the streets, surfers coming out of nowhere and bays casually changing forms into rivers.
1. Vehicles just straight up cannot handle the flooding.
2. And entire major roads become swimming pools within minutes.
This image, posted by Maltese Roads Traffic Updates, showed traffic in Triq 13 Diċembru reaching all the way down to Floriana.
3. Homes were not spared, with at least one balcony collapsing as emergency responders were called to the scene.
4. And it wasn’t only Malta – imagine having this seriously strong water flow passing right by your Gozitan home.
5. And let’s not even mention Gozitan bays…
6. Entire pjazzez were literally left underwater.
7. As were arterial roads…
8. Some roads were recently given new tools to help battle water… but they were placed in the wrong spot.
All of this occurred after just two days of rain, with just one week of summer left before Autumn officially begins.
In the face of all this chaos, it’s good to know that good ol’ fashioned Maltese solidarity is still very much alive and well…
