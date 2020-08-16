IN PHOTOS: Malta Shows Support For Tens Of Thousands Protesting In Belarus Over President’s Dubious Election Win
Tens of thousands have gathered in Minsk to protest against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over highly disputed election results and some people in Malta showed their support in two separate demonstrations in St Julian’s and Valletta.
Unrest in Belarus erupted after Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory, where he won 80.1% of the vote and the main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 10.12%.
The result has been condemned across the globe amid allegations of vote-rigging. Lukashenko has been in power for 26 years.
Tikhanovskaya insists that where votes were properly counted, she won support ranging from 60% to 70%.
There have been protests ever since the result, with demonstrators in Belarus allegedly subject to torture and abuse.
Today, a reported 65,000 gathered in Minsk to voice their opposition. In Malta, crowds gathered at the LOVE sign in St Julian’s and the Triton Fountain in Valletta to show their support.
