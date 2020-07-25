IN PHOTOS: Hero Runners Set Off On Their Mighty 190 Km Run Around Malta For Charity

The duo set off in the early hours of the morning from Independence Gardens, Sliema.

Hospitality consultant Claudio Camilleri and CEO Patrick Tabone are currently attempting the 1 Run 1 Race initiative, withstanding Malta’s intense heat to raise €15,000 for JRS and Kopin. The funds will equip young migrants with the skills, education and training to access the job market.

Brave athletes Patrick and Claudio have begun their record-breaking challenge to run 190 km around Malta and Gozo to raise money for young refugees’ education.

Three hours later at around 7 am, they reached their first 20 km checkpoint in Xemxija.

The duo is set to continue running clockwise around Gozo before returning to Malta, down from Cirkewwa on the West coast, around the Southern tip of Bugibba, through the three cities, the capital Valletta and hopefully back to the starting point.

1Run 1Race was born from the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruptions to their former plans to attempt the Ultra Eiger Trail Alps in Switzerland.

Now, their running challenge will fund JRS and Kopin’s Education Support Programme (ESP), which enables young migrants to access or continue pursuing their education, and the money raised will go towards tuition, tablets, laptops, books, and examination fees, among others.

The team are set to finish their arduous race tomorrow and you can even join them to the finish line at Independence Gardens, Sliema.

For updates on their journey, follow their live-tracking on their Facebook page.

Donations may be made by visiting www.1run.mt. All the money collected will be going directly to JRS and Kopin.