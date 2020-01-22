IN PHOTOS: Customs Seize Live Exotic Spiders, Insects And A Frog Being Smuggled Into Malta
Exotic spiders, turtles and even a frog were some of the live animals that were discovered by Malta’s Customs this week.
Custom Enforcement officials seized live animals that were being smuggled into the island illegally in a vehicle from Sicily.
The animals included two exotic spiders, six tortoises, a frog, and a box of live insects all concealed in jars and boxes.
The live animals were seized and handed over to ERA for further investigations.
It was a particularly busy week for Malta Customs who, in addition to the live animals, stopped a passenger arriving from Amsterdam carrying several containers filled with marijuana and, in seven different cases, € 85,208 in undeclared cash.