IN PHOTOS: Customs Seize Live Exotic Spiders, Insects And A Frog Being Smuggled Into Malta

Exotic spiders, turtles and even a frog were some of the live animals that were discovered by Malta’s Customs this week.

Custom Enforcement officials seized live animals that were being smuggled into the island illegally in a vehicle from Sicily.

The animals included two exotic spiders, six tortoises, a frog, and a box of live insects all concealed in jars and boxes.

The live animals were seized and handed over to ERA for further investigations.

It was a particularly busy week for Malta Customs who, in addition to the live animals, stopped a passenger arriving from Amsterdam carrying several containers filled with marijuana and, in seven different cases, € 85,208 in undeclared cash.

