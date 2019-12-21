In Less Than 24 Hours, Arguments In Qawra And St Julian’s Result In Multiple People In Hospital

Two young men from Guinea were rushed to hospital following an argument in St Julian’s last night.

The 19-year-olds walked into St Julian’s police station at 1 am, both with blood dripping from their head. They claimed that they got into an argument with a man from Eritrea when said man began to hit them in the head with a broken glass bottle. According to them, the Eritrean man also attempted to steal their mobile.

Because of the injuries they sustained, the two Guineans were rushed to hospital by ambulance, where one of them was later certified as suffering from life-threatening injuries while the other was suffering from slight injuries.

Similarly, an argument in Qawra resulted in a 24-year-old man from The Gambia and a 40-year-old man from Sierra Leone being rushed to hospital after they were stabbed by a sharp object, possibly a knife, around the Fra Ben area.

Police investigations for both incidents are ongoing.

