In-Depth Show #CovidCalls Continues Today With MEP Roberta Metsola And Other Guests

Other guests this week included Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, Labour MEP Miriam Dalli and former Finance Minister Tonio Fenech.

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola will be today’s special guest on #CovidCalls, a new programme by Lovin Malta which discusses the present and future realities of the global crisis triggered by COVID-19.

Today’s programme, which will air at 4pm on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page, will also feature David Xuereb, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Luke Frendo, a Maltese lawyer with an international client base.

The show will discuss the response to the crisis by both Malta and the EU, the impact on international business and whether the island’s scheme to sell passports could be a life-saver in the circumstances.



The show is hosted by Lovin Malta’s founder and CEO Chris Peregin and intended to give a deeper analysis beyond the breaking news stories.

