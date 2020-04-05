‘I’m Lucky To Be Alive,’ Says Maltese Man Who Narrowly Escaped Mellieħa Truck Rampage

Last night, a truck that was seemingly missing a tyre sped through the main roads of Mellieħa, leaving a trail of damage. At least five vehicles were smashed by the truck, which was being driven by a 29-year-old Mellieħa resident throughout the northern Maltese town – and one man who narrowly escaped being crushed has taken to social media to open up about his near-death experience.

“ Today, I am very fortunate to still be alive,” said the man. “The truck driver kept on coming at full speed, head-on into me. I managed to get on the wrong side of the road. A quick choice that I had to make. Either that or undoubtedly instant death,” he continued. The driver’s actions led to the closure of main Mellieħa roads and left residents and nearby drivers scared as the truck continued on its drive, hitting facades and swerving between lanes. “This person driving the vehicle had no other intent whatsoever but to bulldoze his way and kill anyone in his path,” the man continued. The truck’s reckless ride reportedly started near the roundabout in Ċirkewwa, and went all the way past Għadira Bay before coming to a stop in the centre of Mellieħa. “He smashed cars from Seabank Hotel up to Solana Hotel. The rubbish excuse is that he had a burst tyre. But he kept on going and knowingly breaking a number of cars and putting other people’s lives at huge risk… mine included,” the man said. And it wasn’t only him – many reacted emotionally after seeing the truck drive so dangerously, putting others lives at risk.