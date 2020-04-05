‘I’m Lucky To Be Alive,’ Says Maltese Man Who Narrowly Escaped Mellieħa Truck Rampage
Last night, a truck that was seemingly missing a tyre sped through the main roads of Mellieħa, leaving a trail of damage.
At least five vehicles were smashed by the truck, which was being driven by a 29-year-old Mellieħa resident throughout the northern Maltese town – and one man who narrowly escaped being crushed has taken to social media to open up about his near-death experience.
“Today, I am very fortunate to still be alive,” said the man.
“The truck driver kept on coming at full speed, head-on into me. I managed to get on the wrong side of the road. A quick choice that I had to make. Either that or undoubtedly instant death,” he continued.
The driver’s actions led to the closure of main Mellieħa roads and left residents and nearby drivers scared as the truck continued on its drive, hitting facades and swerving between lanes.
“This person driving the vehicle had no other intent whatsoever but to bulldoze his way and kill anyone in his path,” the man continued.
The truck’s reckless ride reportedly started near the roundabout in Ċirkewwa, and went all the way past Għadira Bay before coming to a stop in the centre of Mellieħa.
“He smashed cars from Seabank Hotel up to Solana Hotel. The rubbish excuse is that he had a burst tyre. But he kept on going and knowingly breaking a number of cars and putting other people’s lives at huge risk… mine included,” the man said.
And it wasn’t only him – many reacted emotionally after seeing the truck drive so dangerously, putting others lives at risk.
“A family member is lucky that he is not dead today as a result of negligent driving by the truck driver who was driving at a high speed and in the wrong way,” said one woman, while another man compared the scene to something out of the Fast And The Furious film franchise.
“What freaked me out the most was how the men in blue were not even wearing masks, it was chaos trying to get him out of the truck,” was all one person had to say after seeing footage of the police and members of the Civil Protection Department remove the driver from the truck.
While some people wondered if the driver had experienced some medical difficulty that led to the costly drive, police have yet to confirm what led to the incident and are currently investigating.
Photos: TVM