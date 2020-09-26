‘Illogical’ To Delay School Reopening At Eleventh Hour, Malta Chamber Of Commerce Warns

Students should not be deprived of education especially if schools are in a position to reopen, Malta Chamber of Commerce Enterprise and Industry insisted in reaction to the Malta Teacher Union’s calls to delay physical reopening.

Last week, MUT called for the postponement of school at the end of September as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Malta’s minority teacher’s union, the Union of Professional Educators (UPE) even threatened industrial action should schools proceed.

However, The Malta Chamber of Commerce expressed its “extreme dismay” at the fact that the decision for a delayed and staggered opening has been called off at the eleventh hour.

“While a staggered approach may be a valuable solution to the logistical challenges being faced by our schools, the last-minute decision will certainly have further adverse effects on students, working parents as well as their employers,” it said in a statement.

“Schools which are in a position to open should do so. There is no logical reason for schools which are ready to open, to remain closed and deprive students of a week of face-to-face education at this juncture.”

Meanwhile, the community of San Anton, a private primary and secondary school, has launched a petition against Malta Teachers’ Union to allow them to receive students next week as initially planned.

“Over the past months, we the parents and guardians of San Anton pupils have witnessed the efforts of the school’s board, headmaster and his team to ensure the school is fully prepared to open its doors physically on Monday 28th September,” the petition read, garnering over 600 signatures in 24 hours.

They called for the teacher union not to discriminate against schools that have taken all measures necessary to open their doors to students again.

“We therefore appeal to MUT, to reconsider its position and allow San Anton School to go ahead with its original plans.”

Should schools reopen as initially planned?