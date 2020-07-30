‘I’ll Never Accept Anyone Abusing My Family’: Maltese Man Opens Up After Emotional Video Goes Viral

A Maltese father whose parents were allegedly attacked by a migrant while walking in Buġibba has opened up after his viral video rant racked up over 4,600 shares and gained widespread support among the Maltese people.

“I just wanted to say that I have nothing against anyone and I’m not a racist because I respect these people greatly,” Ryan Fenech said online.

“It’s not the first time that they’ve come upon me saying they don’t have any money to eat and I buy something for them from my own money because I feel sorry for them – and I’m not inventing this,” he continued.

Fenech was catapulted into the spotlight yesterday evening when he uploaded a 17-minute video where he emotionally laments how unsafe Malta has become, both for his elderly parents as well as for his children.

In the video, Fenech emotionally reacts after finding out that his parents had been attacked, before going on to discuss various social issues facing the Maltese in 2020, ranging from an economic downturn to COVID-19 to migration.

The video garnered over 176,000 views in less than 24 hours alongside hundreds of comments agreeing with him.

He’s since opened up further about what led him to post the video.

“My point was that I will not accept that anyone touches or even tries to abuse my family because I am made from flesh and blood, with a heart like you and like every human that exists,” he said.

“Instead of holding hands together to stop these things from happening again, I’ve been labelled anti-immigrant.”

“All the people who saw my video are people who have gone through or are going through these kinds of things and who never had the courage to deliver this message to the Maltese and Gozitan people so that we can be strong again, like before,” he said.

He went on to ask what people would do if their family had been attacked while walking in the streets.

Addressing his critics, he said that if anyone’s family were attacked he’d be the first people to try and help the victim.

“Even if you don’t like me, you’ll find me bowing my head and walking behind you until I close my eyes because I hold nothing against anyone,” he ended.

