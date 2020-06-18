‘I’ll Find Out Who You Are’: Żurrieq Councillor Pledges To Discover Thieves Who Stole 13 Trees

A Żurrieq councillor has pledged to find the thieves behind the robbery of 13 trees in the outskirts of the locality.

“You should be ashamed, you steal 13 trees to the detriment of the Żurrieq residents and all those that visit its surroundings,” Kenneth Farrugia said following the robbery.

The 13 trees had recently been planted by Infrastructure Malta employees. Camilleri, who is the councillor responsible for the environment, has appealed to anyone who has information on the crime to contact him as he pledged to find the criminals.

“I assure you that I am going to do everything I can to find out who you are,” Camilleri said.

“I cannot believe there are people who are desperate that they rob trees.”