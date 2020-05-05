iGaming Companies Band Together To Purchase 12,500 High-End Face Masks For Malta’s Frontliners

د . إAEDSRر . س

Several iGaming companies have banded together to purchase 12,500 medical face masks for healthcare workers on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

The iGaming European Network (iGEN) has joined forces with several leading iGaming companies to purchase KN-95 medical face masks in an attempt to contribute to the efforts of Malta’s frontliners.

“As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, we are delighted to offer our contribution to immediately secure 12,500 fully certified KN-95 medical face masks to assist the excellent front-line healthcare workers in Malta save lives,” said iGEN Chairman Enrico Bradamante.

The iGaming industry is the second largest sector in Malta, where many companies now call home.

“I would like to thank GVC, Microgaming, Genesis Global, William Hill, Aspire Global, Betsson Group, Betway, Casumo, Catena Media, ComeOn Group, Gaming Innovation Group, Hero Gaming, Kindred Group, LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group, NetEnt Group, Suprnation, Tipico and iGEN for stepping up as corporate citizens and coming together to contribute towards finding ways in helping the people of Malta and protecting lives. Together, through the GamingMalta Foundation, we will continue to work closely with iGEN and the broader gaming sector in encouraging similar initiatives,” said Parliamentary Secretary Clayton Bartolo.

The purchase of 12,500 KN-95 facemasks is just one of a number of individual and collective initiatives that the iGaming industry, supported by the GamingMalta Foundation, has kicked off to support the people of Malta and Gozo in these unprecedented times.

