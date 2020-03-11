د . إAEDSRر . س

Identity Malta Closes Expatriates Office Over Coronavirus Concerns After Staff Refuse To See Foreigners Looking For Residency Permit

Front officers at the Identity Malta offices in Msida are refusing to see foreigners looking for a residency permit over fears of the COVID Coronavirus, Lovin Malta is informed.

Identity Malta have confirmed that the expatriates’ office will remain closed until further notice. There have been long queues outside the offices on Valley Road in Msida since the early hours of the morning.

According to TVM, the staff at Identity Malta are currently speaking with union officials to discuss the way forward.

The Expatriates’ customer care service will not be suspended, and whoever has any query should contact Identity Malta on +356 2590 4800 or eresidence.ima@gov.mt.

 

