Iconic Pieta’ Gardens To Be Left Untouched After Nine-Storey Hotel Proposal Refused
A proposed nine-story hotel that was to be built next door to the historical Baroque garden in Pieta’ has been refused.
National Heritage minister Jose’ Herrera announced the news today while thanking volunteers for their work in raising awareness on the proposal that would have impacted the area.
“The iconic Giardino Zamittelo is there to stay! I am pleased to be informed that the proposed development has been unanimously refused. Friends of Villa Frere & Heritage Malta for making a strong case!” Herrera said.
The iconic #GiardinoZamittelo is there to stay!???? I am pleased to be informed that the proposed development has been unanimously refused. ???? Friends of Villa Frere & @heritagemalta for making a strong case! pic.twitter.com/TtNRRcbl0C
— José Herrera (@JoseHerreraMP) January 30, 2020
Heritage activists had raised the alarm after the hotel was proposed, with architect Edward Said calling it a “monstrous development which will see the complete destruction of this baroque garden save a few token relics”.
They had said the plans will “compromise” all the work done on Villa Frere, whose gardens lie alongside those of Giardino Zammitello.
This site is currently being restored by a team of volunteers led by Mr Said and garden expert Fernando Mifsud.