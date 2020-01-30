د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Iconic Pieta’ Gardens To Be Left Untouched After Nine-Storey Hotel Proposal Refused

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A proposed nine-story hotel that was to be built next door to the historical Baroque garden in Pieta’ has been refused.

National Heritage minister Jose’ Herrera announced the news today while thanking volunteers for their work in raising awareness on the proposal that would have impacted the area.

“The iconic Giardino Zamittelo is there to stay! I am pleased to be informed that the proposed development has been unanimously refused. Friends of Villa Frere & Heritage Malta for making a strong case!” Herrera said.

Heritage activists had raised the alarm after the hotel was proposed, with architect Edward Said calling it a “monstrous development which will see the complete destruction of this baroque garden save a few token relics”.

They had said the plans will “compromise” all the work done on Villa Frere, whose gardens lie alongside those of Giardino Zammitello.

This site is currently being restored by a team of volunteers led by Mr Said and garden expert Fernando Mifsud.

Share this story to raise awareness about Malta’s national heritage.

READ NEXT: WATCH: 'Goodbye To Good Friends' - Emotional Scenes At European Parliament After MEPs Overwhelmingly Approve Historic Brexit Deal

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK