Iconic Mellieħa Tribute Bench Gets Destroyed By Vandals

A tribute bench at the Torri l-Aħmar area built in memory of Mellieħa resident Anita Gray was destroyed by vandals.

The bench, built by Gray’s family, read “Please enjoy the view, peace, and tranquility. Cherish loved ones and those closest to you. Enjoy life.”

Mellieħa councillor Gabriel Micallef was amongst the first to condemn this action.

“This isn’t an isolated case, we’ve also seen bus shelters and signs getting vandalised,” Micallef told Lovin Malta.

“When you look at this as a continuous issue, it’s actually pretty alarming.”