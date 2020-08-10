Iconic Fomm Ir-Riħ Beach Buried Under Rock Landslide

First Azure Window, and now this: Malta has lost another iconic natural formation because Fomm ir-Riħ’s secluded beach has been buried under a rock landslide last weekend.

Located on the Northern coasts of Mġarr, Fomm ir-Riħ, which translates to mouth of the wind, was a popular spot for adventurers, snorkelers, divers and anyone looking for a quiet, scenic place to swim, if you could handle the challenging route to its shore.

Luckily, no one was injured in the clay collapse.

This may be the second collapse at the Natura 2000 site, the first dating back 300 years ago when the 17th century Blat Mogħża Tower collapsed and was never rebuilt.