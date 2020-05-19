Ian Borg’s Diamond-Shaped Swimming Pool Permit Gets Recommendation For Approval

One of the most famous swimming pools in Malta is a step closer to existing.

Plans for Transport Minister Ian Borg’s pool are moving ahead after the Planning Directorate recommended his application for approval. The plans would see Borg build a pool area near his Rabat home, which lies in the rural zone of Santa Katerina.

Borg’s pool and home plans have continuously stoked controversy since 2013 after he obtained permission to turn a broken-down building in an ODZ field into his home.

While he had obtained permission in 2018 to build the pool, the plans were overturned on appeal. Borg has now been given the green light following a new, smaller application that does not take up any fresh land and is sited on “disturbed land”, the directorate said.