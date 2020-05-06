Ian Borg Says Metro And Gozo Tunnel More Crucial Now As More Maltese Will Want To Become Construction Workers

Plans for a metro and a Malta-Gozo tunnel have become even more crucial in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as more Maltese people could be interested in working in construction, Transport Minister Ian Borg has said.

“We need to upgrade our infrastructure if we want to attract quality tourists and certain economic niches such as IT, AI and financial services, as well as for the public who feels our infrastructure needs an upgrade,” Borg said on Lovin Malta’s talk show #CovidCalls.

“I think infrastructural projects will also be necessary to create wealth and jobs. I believe many Maltese people weren’t interested in working in infrastructure and capital projects because they were searching for other jobs, but in challenging times, it could be that more people will view these as potential jobs.”