Ian Borg Says Metro And Gozo Tunnel More Crucial Now As More Maltese Will Want To Become Construction Workers
Plans for a metro and a Malta-Gozo tunnel have become even more crucial in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as more Maltese people could be interested in working in construction, Transport Minister Ian Borg has said.
“We need to upgrade our infrastructure if we want to attract quality tourists and certain economic niches such as IT, AI and financial services, as well as for the public who feels our infrastructure needs an upgrade,” Borg said on Lovin Malta’s talk show #CovidCalls.
“I think infrastructural projects will also be necessary to create wealth and jobs. I believe many Maltese people weren’t interested in working in infrastructure and capital projects because they were searching for other jobs, but in challenging times, it could be that more people will view these as potential jobs.”
“In terms of economic recovery and job creation, infrastructure and capital projects will be even more important.”
He said internal studies on a metro have reached an advanced stage and will soon be presented to Cabinet for approval prior to a public consultation process.
Borg noted that it is common for governments worldwide to invest in infrastructural projects to stimulate economic growth in the wake of recessions.
“Lawrence Gonzi’s government decided to launch capital projects in Valletta following the 2008 financial crash and this happens all over the world after times of crisis. We weren’t investing in infrastructure because we had a crisis but because we required an upgrade, but we must now strike a balance between both aspects.”
Cover photo: Main Photo: Ian Borg, Left photo in circle: A rendition of the proposed the Malta-Gozo tunnel, Right photo in circle: A metro in Catania – Photo: Klabr – Wikipedia)