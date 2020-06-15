Ian Borg ‘Categorically’ Denies Using Taxpayer’s Money For His Personal Facebook Page

د . إAEDSRر . س

Transport Minister Ian Borg denied using taxpayer’s money on content for his personal Facebook page in reply to questions made by Lovin Malta.

When asked if he’s ever made use of public funds for his personal Facebook page, Borg stated “I’m in charge of my personal Facebook page, and it’s there for my own, personal use. I have never made use of public funds for it.”

This comes after Standards Commissioner George Hyzler found “widespread misuse of public resources” by ministers and parliamentary secretaries. This discovery lead to the entire cabinet of ministers being put under criminal investigation.

Standards Commissioner George Hyzler had recently pointed out that a number of ministers, Ian Borg included, refused to answer his questions.

Despite surveying the accounts of only five ministers, Hyzler said that this issue is likely to be widespread.

What do you make of this situation?

