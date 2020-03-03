Ian Borg Calls Out People ‘Trying To Profit Personally’ From Death Of Miriam Pace

“ A tragedy like yesterday’s is the worst possible thing that can happen. A woman, a mother has died, leaving behind a grieving family, friends, neighbours and country. All our thoughts and efforts must go into respecting these victims.”

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has called out people who are “trying to profit personally” from yesterday’s tragic death of Santa Venera resident Miriam Pace.

“As often happens, amidst the emotions of sadness and anger, I saw comments on Facebook by people who tried to profit from this tragedy by thumping their chests in the hope of gaining something personally, perhaps a vote here or there, or of justifying their actions.”

“Our priority must be the family of the mother we lost yesterday and all those who are passing through the hardest moments of life because of an unexpected tragedy. All our thoughts and commitments are with these people who are suffering in silence from this disgrace, people living in fear inside their own homes. We need to think of these people and work for them.”

Last year, in the wake of the collapse of three apartments in Pieta’, Gwardamanġa and Mellieħa, Borg spearheaded a new law to regulate the construction industry.

Site technical officers must now be licensed architects or engineers, method statements and condition reports drafted by architects must be more detailed than they used to and fines for developers who breach the law have been increased substantially.

However, the first collapse of Pace’s residence last night have already raised questions about the efficacy of these laws.