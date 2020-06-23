Ian Abdilla Will Step Down As Head Of Economic Crimes Unit In First Major Decision From Malta’s New Police Commissioner

Head of the Police’s Economic Crimes Unit Ian Abdilla will step down as part of the first major decision under the tenure of new Police Commissioner Angelo Gafá.

Abdilla will be replaced by Assistant Commissioner Alexandra Mamo, who was also reportedly one of the frontrunners for the election of police commissioner.

Speaking in a press conference, Gafá said that this was in no way a damning indictment of Abdilla’s tenure, rather recognition that the department needed to be improved.

“Justice doesn’t just need to be done, it needs to be seen to be done. When there are a lot of allegations, the public cannot have any doubts,” Gafa said, insisting that Abdilla was simply a “target” of certain groups.

“The message is clear, we need to start taking these things seriously. Alexandra Mamo has the support of everyone,” he continued.

Abdilla has faced stinging criticism for alleged inaction on financial crime, particularly when it comes to top officials in the government. Meanwhile, money laundering prosecutions remain worryingly low ahead of a crucial second MoneyVal test.

He also allegedly held a secret meeting with the FIAU head, the day before he submitted a report on Konrad Mizzi to a magisterial inquiry.

Abdilla has also faced criticism in his handling of the case against traffic officers who were allegedly involved in an extra-duty abuse racket that rocked the force last February.

Those involved say that Abdilla is simply making an example out of them to make up for his unit’s failure to take action on money laundering cases, especially when he failed to take action on much larger cases.

What do you think of the decision? Comment below