‘I Would Never Call Myself Greek’, Malta’s Prime Minister Says

Prime Minister Robert Abela took a dig at a comment newly-elected PN leader Bernard Grech had said last year.

In an interview with party media ONE, Abela made reference to Grech’s saying he would tell people he was Greek when travelling abroad because was so ashamed of being affiliated with the Maltese government.

“Sometimes I don’t even believe what I’m seeing or hearing. Ashamed that you are Maltese? We should be proud across the board that we are Maltese and Gozitans, ma tarax,” Abela said in the interview.

“My primary philosophy is: I am proud to be Maltese. That last budget? We did it because we are so proud to be Maltese.”

“Ashamed? Ashamed of what?” he continued. “Ashamed of the governance of this country with all the changes we’ve undertaken? Of the friendly demeanour of the people, ashamed of the beauty of the country?”

“Of course I don’t say I’m Greek – I say I’m Maltese and proud.”

In a statement a few days back, Grech had accused the Labour Party of “twisting his words around” out of fear that he could win the upcoming PN leadership election.

“In its latest attempt at twisting facts, the PL edited a sentence I had said in a programme months ago to make it seem as though I’m not proud of my country,” he said, posting the clip on his Facebook wall himself. “It didn’t suit them to publish the full clip because I had spoken out about the corruption and crime that took over the Labour government.”

Il-PL qed jinkwieta ħafna li jien qed nikkontesta għal Kap tal-PN Il-Partit Laburista qed jinkwieta ħafna li jien qed nikkontesta għal Kap tal-Partit Nazzjonalista. Mhux komdu bija fit-tmexxija tal-Partit u tal-Oppożizzjoni. F'attentat ieħor ta' tgħawwiġ tal-fatti, il-Partit Laburista qatgħu sentenza li kont għidt fi programm xhur ilu biex iġibuha li jien mhux kburi b'pajjiżi. Ma qabillhomx iġibu dak li għidt għax kont qed nitkellem fuq il-korruzzjoni u l-kriminalità li ħakmet lill-Gvern Laburista. Din hi l-clip oriġinali ta’ dak li għedt jien u li għal darb’oħra tikxef il-qerq tagħhom.Jien tant jien kburi b'pajjiżi li dħalt għal din il-mixja biex inservi lill-pajjiżi, biex insaħħaħ il-Partit Nazzjonalista ħalli jkun Gvern alternattiv u noħorġu lil pajjiżna mill-isqaq li daħħlu fih Gvern Laburista. Posted by Bernard Grech on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

