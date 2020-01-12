‘I Was Punched And Kicked Out Of Paceville Club For Being Myself’, Gay Maltese Man Says

A Maltese LGBTQ+ NGO has raised concerns over safety in Maltese clubs, particularly in Paceville, after a gay man said he was punched and kicked out of a club last night for no reason other than being himself.

“Into the club and into the closet,” ARC posted today. “Yet another case of an LGBTQ person mistreated in a mainstream club in Paceville reached us today. And the bouncers and authorities remain insensitive to what is happening when reported.”

Their statement comes after a Maltese man was allegedly punched by someone in a Paceville club, before bouncers kicked out the victim, instead of the aggressor.

“This is what happens every time we live our truth,” ARC continued. “Paceville has become an unsafe place of entertainment for people of our community.”