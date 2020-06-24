‘I Pulled Their Bodies Out Of A Burning Vehicle’: Driver Recounts Nerve-Racking Moment He Came Across St Julian’s Crash

It was about 1.30am on Sunday morning when Masood Malik saw an overturned vehicle on fire on the side of the roads.

“I had just reached St Julian’s and saw this upside-down car, on fire. I pulled up near the car and parked at a vertical angle so no cars would accidentally drive through, put my hazards on and ran to the car,” Malik told Lovin Malta.

“I saw the fire and I heard guys screaming for help.”

Malik approached the car, which was burning openly.

“I was very scared the car might explode, honestly, I was a bit scared to go, but thank God for giving me strength, I went and broke the back window and then I opened the side door, which was badly bent.”

He looked inside and saw the passenger with what he believed could be a broken leg. The driver was not moving, but the car was full of smoke.