‘I Pulled Their Bodies Out Of A Burning Vehicle’: Driver Recounts Nerve-Racking Moment He Came Across St Julian’s Crash
It was about 1.30am on Sunday morning when Masood Malik saw an overturned vehicle on fire on the side of the roads.
“I had just reached St Julian’s and saw this upside-down car, on fire. I pulled up near the car and parked at a vertical angle so no cars would accidentally drive through, put my hazards on and ran to the car,” Malik told Lovin Malta.
“I saw the fire and I heard guys screaming for help.”
Malik approached the car, which was burning openly.
“I was very scared the car might explode, honestly, I was a bit scared to go, but thank God for giving me strength, I went and broke the back window and then I opened the side door, which was badly bent.”
He looked inside and saw the passenger with what he believed could be a broken leg. The driver was not moving, but the car was full of smoke.
“I have training in First Aid, so I first asked him if he was OK, but I was so scared of the fire that I pulled him out by myself,” he said.
Soon after, another car pulled up, and three other men came running, asking if he needed help.
“The driver was unconscious, so it wasn’t as easy to remove him from the car, but we did,” he said, thankful for the three men who decided to jump in and help as well.
Malik’s training kicked in, and he lay the man on his side and checked his pulse.
“He was not breathing, but luckily we had some water and we gave him and spoke to him till he opened his eyes, and then we kept speaking to him to keep him awake.
In the meantime, someone called the fire brigade and ambulance.
The whole incident only lasted around 20 minutes, but it left Malik thankful for his training and that he was able to help out in the potentially tragic situation.
“I was nervous, the hairs on my arm were standing on end, I was wondering what would have happened if I wasn’t there… I was so scared to touch the guys, but thank God I found the will to do so,” he ended.