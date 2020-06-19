‘I Have Nothing To Hide’: Joseph Muscat Speaks Out Over Montenegro Wind Farm Scandal

د . إAEDSRر . س

Joseph Muscat has said he “has nothing to hide” after his successor Robert Abela urged the police to investigate a scandal involving Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm.

“I followed the developments about the Montenegro project and have already answered journalists’ questions in this regard,” Muscat said on Facebook, his first public post since resigning as Prime Minister earlier this year.

“I said that this information is completely new to me, and this can be verified.”

“I declare my absolute willingness to cooperate with the police by giving them all information they need and answering any question they might have. I have nothing to hide.”

The latest scandal concerns revelations that Azeri national and former Electrogas director Turab Musayev had bought a Montenegrin wind farm for €2.9 million after receiving a loan from Fenech, and had sold the farm to Enemalta for €10.3 million two weeks later. 

Musayev then repaid Fenech the loan, along with a further €4.6 million, with the money passing through Fenech’s company 17 Black, which was identified as a target client of Mizzi’s and Schembri’s Panama companies.

