“I Froze As He Loaded The Gun”: Robbery Victim Speaks Up About Harrowing Hold-Up At Pembroke Beach

A victim of a hold-up at a Pembroke beach spoke up in a passionate Facebook post to thank the Malta Police Force for its “professionalism, courtesy, and efficiency” in dealing with the case.

“When I was going out of the sea, I noticed two strange guys with their faces covered,” the victim said. “One of them came towards us. At one point he took out a pistol and started shouting something in Maltese.”

Four men were subjected to this hold-up; two 46-year-olds from Ħamrun, a 64-year-old Sliema resident, and a 61-year-old Italian residing in Ħamrun.

“I sort of froze as he loaded the gun while pointing it at my forehead,” the same victim continued. “He wanted money, which I did not have on me in the sea.”

“My friend came out of the sea to grab him and he got scared and ran away with his other friend. In the meantime they picked up my bag and ran away as fast as they could towards the boathouses at White Rocks.”

Police from the Criminal Investigation Department and Rapid Intervention Unit went on the scene, where they were given a description of the perpetrators.

They went on to look for the robbers around the boathouses in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, where they spotted two young men inside a BMW that happened to match the descriptions provided.

Following two escape attempts, the young men were eventually pulled over and arrested.

“I would like to publicly thank, from the bottom of my heart, the Police/CID/RIU officers who helped me with care and solved the case in no time,” the victim said.

“I don’t have words to describe my gratitude. I am proud of the Malta Police Force.”

