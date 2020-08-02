‘I Found Myself Covered In Blood’: Isla Couple Recount Terrifying Moment Their Ceiling Collapsed On Them
A Maltese couple has opened up about the moment their ceiling collapsed onto them as they were asleep in the bedroom of their Isla home.
As a result of the collapse, they cannot enter their bedroom, which been left covered in debris and large chunks of what was formerly their ceiling, for safety reasons. They were both left grievously injured in the collapse.
“We were sleeping, then all of a sudden I see a cloud and I immediately got up running and told my husband ‘get up!’ and I don’t know what happened… but I find myself covered in blood,” 54-year-old Carmen Abela, with visible injuries to her face, told TVM.
The collapse, which occurred at around 10pm last night, led to the Abelas being hospitalised, with Carmen receiving around 20 stitches to her face and head.
Her husband Martin also received treatment for injuries on his arm and behind his ear.
“I thought I was dreaming at first,” Martin said. “Then she told me to get up and I got up running and I see her covered in blood. Then the ambulance came and took us.”
“We’ve just returned from the hospital, we are shocked and my head hurts…” Carmen trailed off.
Visibly shaken, the couple lamented how they had flagged the dangerous ceiling before when a water leak had sprung up in the home they rent from the Housing Authority in Triq it-Tarzna.
“Once, water was dropping down and the architects came and they were supposed to fix something, but then nothing happened. Now, it’s all fallen in… how much can it withstand?”
This incident comes just weeks after a collapse on a Bormla construction site left one man dead and another man seriously injured.