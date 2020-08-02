‘I Found Myself Covered In Blood’: Isla Couple Recount Terrifying Moment Their Ceiling Collapsed On Them

A Maltese couple has opened up about the moment their ceiling collapsed onto them as they were asleep in the bedroom of their Isla home.

As a result of the collapse, they cannot enter their bedroom, which been left covered in debris and large chunks of what was formerly their ceiling, for safety reasons. They were both left grievously injured in the collapse.

“We were sleeping, then all of a sudden I see a cloud and I immediately got up running and told my husband ‘get up!’ and I don’t know what happened… but I find myself covered in blood,” 54-year-old Carmen Abela, with visible injuries to her face, told TVM.

The collapse, which occurred at around 10pm last night, led to the Abelas being hospitalised, with Carmen receiving around 20 stitches to her face and head.

Her husband Martin also received treatment for injuries on his arm and behind his ear.