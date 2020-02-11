‘I Found Her On The Floor With A Knife In Her Head,’ Witness In Chantelle Chetcuti Murder Trial Recounts

The man who was with Chantelle Chetcuti when her suspected murderer confronted them has testified in court as the tragic murder trial begins in earnest.

Horrific details have already emerged on day one of the Chetcuti trial, with three people’s testimonies shedding light on the moments before and after the brutal murder that shocked the nation.

1. Silvan Medina had entered St Patrick’s Football Club with Chantelle between 5 and 6 pm on the night of the murder.

At some point, a man named Dillon entered the club, and Chantelle told Silvan that if Dillon was here, her ex-boyfriend Justin Borg would soon know she was there.

Soon afterwards, Justin showed up alone asking to speak to Chantelle.

Chantelle didn’t want to speak to him. Chantelle was playing billiards in the bar, and Justin was following her around the table, according to Silvan’s testimony.

Eventually, Chantelle left the bar, and Justin followed her. Seconds later, a man entered the bar shouting that they needed to call an ambulance.

2. An officer who was on duty at the Floriana Depot on the 2nd of February also testified.

At around 8:20pm that evening, Justin entered the depot and said: “I’ve just stabbed my girlfriend with a knife”.

The officer said Justin looked shocked, but remained calm, and had blood on his shirt and hands.

3. A man who was driving by in his car and saw the moment Chantelle was stabbed spoke about what he saw.

The man said he was driving along the road with some children in his car when he thought was a man hitting a woman on the pavement.

He stopped his car, told the children to remain where they were and when he went closer he found Chantelle with a knife “sticking out of her head”. This is when he entered the club calling for an ambulance.

The man also said he saw Justin calmly walk back to his car after the murder: “he wasn’t exactly running when he left”.