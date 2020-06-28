د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘I Don’t Know Who Owns Macbridge,’ Prime Minister Robert Abela Says

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Prime Minister Robert Abela has denied having any knowledge who the owner of infamous Dubai-based company Macbridge is.

“I don’t know who owns Macbridge, and I’ve always made it a point to keep a distance from it,” Abela said today during a live interview on ONE, going on to “categorically exclude” that the Montenegro wind farm project was discussed in a Cabinet meeting last November.

PN MP Jason Azzopardi had claimed that Malta’s cabinet had been informed of the company’s owner back in November, 2019. This is the first time Abela has said he doesn’t know who the owner is publicly.

His comments came as a response to Lovin Malta CEO Chris Peregin’s questions, who was present as part of a panel of three independent journalists.

Macbridge is a Dubai-based company that was listed as a target client of the Panamanian accounts of former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.

17 Black, the Dubai-based company owned by Yorgen Fenech, was the other target client.

Abela went on to say that Labourites have not been left “confused” by the series of resignations and oustings over the last few weeks. 

“I understand that there might be some pain, but our message is clear – all the decisions taken were necessary, and I can assure you, all the decisions taken will bear fruits in the future,” he said.

What do you think of his comments?

READ NEXT: COVID Endgame: Maltese Artist's Epic Impression Of Heroic Battle With Virus Praised By Health Minister

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK