‘I Don’t Know Who Owns Macbridge,’ Prime Minister Robert Abela Says

Prime Minister Robert Abela has denied having any knowledge who the owner of infamous Dubai-based company Macbridge is.

“I don’t know who owns Macbridge, and I’ve always made it a point to keep a distance from it,” Abela said today during a live interview on ONE, going on to “categorically exclude” that the Montenegro wind farm project was discussed in a Cabinet meeting last November.

PN MP Jason Azzopardi had claimed that Malta’s cabinet had been informed of the company’s owner back in November, 2019. This is the first time Abela has said he doesn’t know who the owner is publicly.

His comments came as a response to Lovin Malta CEO Chris Peregin’s questions, who was present as part of a panel of three independent journalists.

Macbridge is a Dubai-based company that was listed as a target client of the Panamanian accounts of former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.

17 Black, the Dubai-based company owned by Yorgen Fenech, was the other target client.