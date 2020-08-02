‘I Carried On Even Though I Was Weak’: Masters Student And Rubbish Collector Speaks On ‘Red Flags’ In Maltese Jobs

A Kenyan father-of-two and Masters student who works as a rubbish collector in Gozo has opened up about the real nature of precarious jobs in Malta. After being told he might lose his job if he went to rest after feeling ill on the job, Dave Mamao took to Facebook to share his experience. His story soon went viral – but he’s been left wondering how things had gotten so bad. “That incident was a warning, and that day I had to carry on even though I was very weak,” Mamao told Lovin Malta. “I wasn’t expecting that much love and feedback from people,” he says in reaction to the public support, “and when my boss told me I was going to to be fired if I was going to really waste his time, I just had to pull up my socks and carry on.” Mamao, who has a wife and two young children and lives in Għajnsielem, knew he couldn’t risk losing his job. “It was really difficult for me to see me through the day and finish the work… but I managed.”

Dave is married to his wife Eglah and has two daughters, Elsie, aged 10, and Britta, aged two