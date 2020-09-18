‘I Am Struggling With Anger’: Sister Of Chris Pandolfino Reveals Battle To Move On After Brutal Murder

The sister of a Maltese man murdered in his Sliema home has opened up about her struggle to move on after the tragedy that rocked her family’s life last month.

Posting a photo of a young Chris Pandolfino, Daniela Pandolfino spoke about how she wants to remember her late brother, and how difficult it is to accept that his life was taken by three men who wanted to rob him.

“This is how I like to remember you, so handsome, so young, so happy!”