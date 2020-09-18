‘I Am Struggling With Anger’: Sister Of Chris Pandolfino Reveals Battle To Move On After Brutal Murder
The sister of a Maltese man murdered in his Sliema home has opened up about her struggle to move on after the tragedy that rocked her family’s life last month.
Posting a photo of a young Chris Pandolfino, Daniela Pandolfino spoke about how she wants to remember her late brother, and how difficult it is to accept that his life was taken by three men who wanted to rob him.
“This is how I like to remember you, so handsome, so young, so happy!”
She spoke about the simmering anger within her following the untimely death of her brother.
“Trying hard to hold on to the wonderful memories, but struggling with much anger and hatred for the three heartless monsters, who murdered you for a few gold chains,” she said. “Cannot accept and come to terms with what happened. Rest in peace my dear Bambi, life will never be the same without you.”
Pandolfino, along with his partner Ivor Maciejowski, was shot dead in his Sliema home on August 18th.
He was shot five times in the doorway of the home. Maciejowski was found with one bullet to the head on the staircase in between the first and second landing. Police believe Maciejowski rushed downstairs upon hearing the commotion.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the double murder, with a third awaiting extradition from Spain.