‘I Am Still In Charge’: Adrian Delia Breaks Silence After PN MPs Push New Leader

Embattled Opposition Leader Adrian Delia has spoken out after a day of speculation about who his successor would be.

“I am still the Party Leader and the Opposition Leader, for you,” Delia said.

“We have found difficult times in front of us, tough moments that were brought about by our own people,” he said. “I was elected as the leader of this party so that together we can implement “The New Way” and I’ve tried time and time again for this to happen.”