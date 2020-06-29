‘I Am Maltese’: Miss World Malta Contestant Claps Back At Racist Comments

A flurry of Facebook users came together to show Miss World Malta 2020 contestant Martha Attard support, after she was the target of racist comments. Attard is one of the 25 ladies competing in this year’s rendition of Miss World Malta, which was launched back in January.

The comments were kicked off after one particular user posted a screenshot of one of Attard’s images alongside a caption saying that she shouldn’t be representing Malta as she isn’t of “Maltese breed”.