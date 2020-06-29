‘I Am Maltese’: Miss World Malta Contestant Claps Back At Racist Comments

د . إAEDSRر . س

A flurry of Facebook users came together to show Miss World Malta 2020 contestant Martha Attard support, after she was the target of racist comments.

Attard is one of the 25 ladies competing in this year’s rendition of Miss World Malta, which was launched back in January.

The comments were kicked off after one particular user posted a screenshot of one of Attard’s images alongside a caption saying that she shouldn’t be representing Malta as she isn’t of “Maltese breed”.

Another racist comment attempted to justify the original poster’s statement by saying, “She’s a foreigner. I don’t see anything wrong about this.”

However, Martha Attard herself took to the comments to nullify any allegations that she isn’t Maltese. Shortly after, she was joined by dozens of commenters calling out the original poster’s racism.

Many were particularly concerned with his decision to use the word “breed” in an attempt to highlight her foreign nature, with one comment saying, “The only ‘Maltese breed’ is the dog”.

The post has caused quite a stir, amassing almost 100 comments in just under a day.

What do you make of this?

