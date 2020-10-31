Hunters Point Finger At BirdLife Malta For Planting Poisoned Maltese Sausage In Aħrax

Hunting lobby group FKNK is blaming BirdLife Malta for a plot to poison hunting dogs in Aħrax and Miżieb after the discovery of poisoned Maltese sausage in the woodland areas.

Earlier this week, the FKNK received reports that hunters discovered poisoned Maltese sausage in Aħrax, something it claims was strategically placed to harm hunting dogs.

“Fortunately they managed to avoid a tragedy and got hold of the poisoned Maltese sausage before their dogs could eat it,” the FKNK said on Facebook.

While the culprit has yet to be identified, FKNK was quick to blame BirdLife Malta for the terrible action, claiming that it forms part of a bigger plot by the NGO to provoke and harm hunters.

“The gruesome act is a hateful attack towards hunters and their hunting dogs who can easily fall victim to the poison,” it said.

“These acts of provocation, aggression and vandalism against hunters and trappers, as well as on their hunting dogs, follow similar reports already announced by the FKNK, which repeats that it was BirdLife Malta that launched this series of provocations on 11th October.”

On 9th October, Malta’s government signed a controversial deal which granted the FKNK management over both Aħrax and Miżieb.

The deal was met with stern opposition from the general public and NGOs, including from BirdLife Malta, who staged a peaceful protest at Miżieb the following Sunday – 11th October.

Since then, the FKNK has lodged a number of complaints of acts of aggression towards its members, including vandalism to property and another cause of poison found scattered in Miżieb.

“The FKNK is once again appealing for protection by the government and the police for its members and all hunters and trappers against these and other cowardly attacks that took place over the recent weeks before further any incidents which may have much more serious consequences,” it said.

Earlier today, environmental activists held a sit-down protest outside Castille in protests of the Aħrax and Miżieb woodland deal.

