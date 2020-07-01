د . إAEDSRر . س

Hundreds Of Passengers Board First Catamaran Leaving Malta For Sicily

Hundreds of passengers departed from Malta’s ports this morning aboard the first catamaran to head to Sicily in months.

A total of 464 passengers have already boarded Virtu Ferries’ voyages up north today, with 300 passengers boarding the first voyage at 6.30am. 

Another 399 people travelled to Malta from Sicily via catamaran, with the first return ride leaving the port of Pozzallo in Sicily at 9.15am.

The early morning trips saw the ship’s garage section filled to the brim with vehicles.

In the afternoon, another ride to Sicily will be leaving Malta, marking a return to normality as the island attempts to regain lost ground amid the tail-end of the pandemic.

The catamaran had stopped carrying passengers from the 10th March, carrying on essentials items between the islands. However, passengers were pleased to see the catamaran functioning again today.

Named the “St John Paul II”, the catamaran has a capacity to carry 900 passengers – however, with social distancing measures in place, the capacity has been reduced by 40%.

Several other safety and health measures have been put in place to protect passengers and crew.

Cover photo: TVM

