Hundreds Object To Chinese Embassy’s 20,000 Square Metre Development On Green Land: ‘When Will You Stop Abusing Pembroke?’

Hundreds of people have called on the Planning Authority to deny the Chinese Embassy’s applications to develop on a strip of agricultural land in Pembroke, with residents and other members of the public issuing heartfelt pleas to protect the green space.

“I’ve lived in Pembroke from childhood. The area is very dear to all the other locals and me. Have you bothered about gathering what residents have to say about this project, or you don’t care about the residents anymore because of money?” one person asked.

“Can you stop abusing Pembroke’s amazing nature? First DB, now this, I’m sure others will soon be on their way. I don’t know how much more we can take,” said another.

Over 720 objections have been submitted in over a week from residents, citizens, and NGOs after Malta’s Chinese Embassy unveiled its plans to turn almost 20,000 square meters of agricultural land in Pembroke into its new home.

While within the development zone, the 19,385 square metre site lies just 280m away from a Special Area of Conservation within Pembroke that’s protected under flora, fauna, and natural habitats regulations.

The site, located on Suffolk Street, is right behind St Catherine’s school and neighbours the Labour Party’s Australia Hall, which has fallen into utter disrepair over the last few years.

“It is not just land, it is a place that gives us comfort and relaxation after the hectic days of work, traffic, and problems in our life,” another objector explained.