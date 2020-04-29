Hundreds Object To Chinese Embassy’s 20,000 Square Metre Development On Green Land: ‘When Will You Stop Abusing Pembroke?’
Hundreds of people have called on the Planning Authority to deny the Chinese Embassy’s applications to develop on a strip of agricultural land in Pembroke, with residents and other members of the public issuing heartfelt pleas to protect the green space.
“I’ve lived in Pembroke from childhood. The area is very dear to all the other locals and me. Have you bothered about gathering what residents have to say about this project, or you don’t care about the residents anymore because of money?” one person asked.
“Can you stop abusing Pembroke’s amazing nature? First DB, now this, I’m sure others will soon be on their way. I don’t know how much more we can take,” said another.
Over 720 objections have been submitted in over a week from residents, citizens, and NGOs after Malta’s Chinese Embassy unveiled its plans to turn almost 20,000 square meters of agricultural land in Pembroke into its new home.
While within the development zone, the 19,385 square metre site lies just 280m away from a Special Area of Conservation within Pembroke that’s protected under flora, fauna, and natural habitats regulations.
The site, located on Suffolk Street, is right behind St Catherine’s school and neighbours the Labour Party’s Australia Hall, which has fallen into utter disrepair over the last few years.
“It is not just land, it is a place that gives us comfort and relaxation after the hectic days of work, traffic, and problems in our life,” another objector explained.
Numerous objections echoed one another raising concerns of what the development could do to animals and plants in the area which includes the hedgehog, scilla sicula, bees, Aleppo pines, and a host of rare endemic plants all of which will be destroyed in the ensuing construction.
“This repeated loss of untouched wooded areas equates to repeated loss of our natural heritage. When so many buildings lie empty, this take-up is entirely unnecessary.”
Concerns over traffic and the construction of a road to cater to the embassy have also drawn the ire of the public. Pembroke, with several schools, is one of the most congested areas in Malta during early morning rush hour. Transport Malta has also noted that the creation of a new street could be dangerous for other drivers.
Most representations recommended seeking alternative premises for the embassy, within one of the many derelict buildings across Malta.
The Chinese government had purchased the land from the government in 2015 in a deal worth around €7,880,000, one of many government-sanctioned sales of public land under the current administration.
However, the Chinese government had first earmarked the site way back in 2007, with the Ambassador reaching out to the government over a 10,000 square metre plot in Pembroke.
Meanwhile, the land transfer was only possible after the previous Nationalist Administration amended local plans to allow the construction of an embassy on the stretch of green land. The site, it should be noted, had always been earmarked for development.
Both government and the opposition approved the agreement in 2015.
Public representations for the development will remain open until this evening.
