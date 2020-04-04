Humanitarian NGO Calls For Volunteers To Sew Masks For Refugees And Asylum Seekers In Malta

Humanitarian organisation MOAS (Migrant Offshore Aid Station) have opened a call for volunteers to make homemade masks for refugees and asylum seekers in Malta to protect these vulnerable communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone with a few hours to spare and a sewing machine can contribute to the initiative. The NGO asks for those who wish to get involved to commit to producing at least 50 masks in the coming weeks.

MOAS will provide all the material, patterns and support needed.