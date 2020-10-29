HSBC Permanently Shuts Down Mellieħa, San Ġwann, Żabbar And Żebbuġ Branches After COVID-19 Closure

HSBC is shutting down its branches in Mellieħa, San Ġwann, Żabbar and Żebbuġ after temporarily closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, HSBC said that the closures were necessary to better serve the increased use of digital banking services.

“By announcing these changes today, HSBC Malta wants to ensure that its customers remain informed about how its branch network will be operating in the near future,” the bank said in a statement.

Gżira and Rabat branches, which were temporarily closed due to the pandemic, will re-open. However, there will be no tellers in the branch.

“Branch banking is a critical part of HSBC’s service offering and the bank is also undertaking a wider review of branch opening hours, with a view to offering retail customers longer opening hours in certain key locations. The Bank will continue to ensure customers have access to its branch network, contact centre, and a range of digital and remote banking channels,” it said.

Works on the bank’s new Qormi flagship branch are underway and, subject to the Covid-19 situation, will open early next year

What do you think of the decision? Comment below