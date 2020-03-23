HSBC Malta Introduces Financial Support Measures For Customers During COVID-19

HSBC Malta customers holding a home loan or personal loan can now apply for a three-month repayment moratorium on their loan in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

The multinational investment bank has introduced a series of financial measures to help its customers during the coronavirus pandemic including a three-month repayment moratorium on loans and waiving late payment fees for all credit card accounts.

Customers may also apply for a temporary increase in overdraft or credit card limits, subject to eligibility criteria.

HSBC said it has introduced these initiatives to support customers who may be experiencing financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19.

The bank also introduced measures to support businesses affected by COVID-19 which include capital repayment holidays, short-term capital funding and the wavering of amendments fees. The full list can be found here.

“Our customers’ needs are important to us and we will continue assessing what further measures we may be able to take as the situation develops and will make further communications where necessary,” the bank said.

