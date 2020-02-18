د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

HSBC Malta Confirms ‘A Number’ Of Local Roles Will Be Removed As Bank Announces 35,000 Jobs Will Be Cut Globally

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A number of HSBC workers in Maltese branches will voluntarily be removed from their jobs as HSBC international moves ahead with a major overhaul.

The global banking giant announced it would be removing up to 35,000 workers over the next three years as the company goes through a major asset overhaul.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a spokesperson for the bank said the changes come following a major announcement back in October 2019 as HSBC change their business model to find the “correct balance between traditional and digital services”.

“As part of those changes the bank explained that on a voluntary basis, the number of roles in the bank would reduce. This plan is progressing well as evidenced by our strong results in Malta today,” the spokesman said.

Assets worth around €100bn are set to be shed alongside a downsizing of the company’s investment branch as the company attempts to streamline its operations to become more competitive.

The decision comes as the bank faces a series of challenges, from Brexit to slowing growth of its main markets to the coronavirus – 90% of the bank’s profit comes from Asia, with many of its staff and customers being affected by the new Chinese virus.

“The totality of this program is that our headcount is likely to go from 235,000 to closer to 200,000 over the next three years,” Interim chief executive Noel Quinn said alongside the announcement.

HSBC said its 2019 profit before tax dropped by about £5bn from the previous year, from £10.2bn to £15.3bn. They said around £5.6bn in ‘write-offs’ in its global banking and markets, as well as its European commercial banking business units, had contributed to this.

Tag someone who needs to know this.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Tense Video Of Woman Aggressively Hitting Man And His Car Leads To Calls Of 'Double Standards' In Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK