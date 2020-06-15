Howard Keith Calls Out Restrictions That Left Entertainment Industry ‘To Perish’

د . إAEDSRر . س

Howard Keith Debono, local band manager and member of the newly established MEIA (Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association), spoke about the damning impact certain temporary measures have had on the local entertainment industry.

After the entertainment industry was advised to cancel any upcoming festivals, Debono stated that these were “completely left to perish with no assistance offered.” This situation, in turn, gave rise to a significant number of events being “controlled and organised by government officials”.

He went on to point out how private festivals ultimately rely on the private sector to stay afloat, something which has become quasi-impossible in this current climate, with most festivals being presently unable to secure any sort of sponsorship.

The band manager went on to target those individuals who have “never managed to do anything successful [without] leaching from gov money”. He said that ultimately, it is this sector that will have its business move forward, whilst others who invest in “long term planning” and the establishment of “business models through the private sector” have been left in the dust.

Many readers took to the comment section to express anger towards situation the entertainment industry has found itself in. One particularly angry commenter stated, “Malta killer of arts and culture”, whilst others found it hard to relate to Debono’s concerns.

What do you make of this situation?

