د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

How Much Is A Life Worth? Man’s Death In Mosta Lands Construction Company Director €10,000 Fine

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The director of a construction company was fined €10,000 by the courts after his negligence of health and safety regulations led to the death of a worker on one of his sites.

The man, a Liberian national, died in on 11th March 2014 while working on a site along Triq il-Pont in Mosta. The worker fell a height of four storeys while cleaning excess concrete and died on the spot.

He was not wearing protective gear, like a safety harness. He was also left alone on the site despite having never trained in occupational health and safety.

“The death could have been easily avoided,” the Occupational Health and Safety Authority said in a statement.

Magistrate Nadine Lia found the director guilty of failing to ensure the health and safety of his employees and provide them with protective gear or adequate training.

He also failed to take other protective measures while his employees work from high heights, like provide them with safety harnesses.

Construction is the most fatal industry in Malta, accounting for more than half of all work-related deaths. Accidents, which often go unreported but still leaving life long damage for its victims, are also widespread.

Meanwhile, the industry has long faced criticism for acting above the law, with the enforcement of regulations often claimed to be non-existent. With buildings falling and people dying, the government has pledged to take action.

READ NEXT: Dogs, Rabbits, Birds And A Chicken Rescued From Small, Dirty Room In Mqabba

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK