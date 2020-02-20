How Malta Ended Up With Just One Pharmacy Opening On Sunday Afternoons And Public Holidays

You can buy shoes, clothes and even dog food almost anywhere in Malta on a Sunday – but you’ll find only one place to buy medicine. Malta has only one pharmacy open on Sundays and public holidays, and there’s no clear reason why. A roster is issued by the Licensing Authority outlining which pharmacies must be open from 9 am to 12 pm on Sundays and public holidays in order to meet the demands of the patients. However, while the law states this is a just minimum requirement, it has been interpreted as something else, resulting in the reality of just one pharmacy opening past 1 pm on the given days.

Regulation 3 of Subsidiary Legislation 458.28 - Pharmacies (Open Hours) Rules

“It shall be the duty of the managing pharmacist to ensure that on Sundays and public holidays his pharmacy at least be open from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon strictly in accordance with the roster issued for the purpose by the Licensing Authority,” the law says. Pharmacies used to be the only shops open on a Sunday or a public holiday but, as times change, retailers also opened their doors too. Nowadays, you’ll find a shop open in every locality, from retail to supermarkets – but you’ll still only find one pharmacy open until 8 pm on the entire island. The pharmacy at Malta International Airport (MIA) is the only exception to this rule due to its original positioning inside the airport where it is meant to cater to people traveling only.

That means the pharmacy at MIA is not obliged to a roster and can stay open later than the given time. It also means that, theoretically, the MIA pharmacy can make the decision to close on a Sunday afternoon (with no obligation to the roster) and Malta will be left with no pharmacies open until Monday morning. Lovin Malta spoke with individuals within the industry who have expressed their frustration with the archaic practice which tends to leave a lot of people without their medication on a Sunday afternoon.

Those who do tend to find themselves in a two-hour queue for medication that could potentially be sold out as a result of high demand.