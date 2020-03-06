Housing Authority Finds Alternative Housing For Family Of Miriam Pace, Who Died In Ħamrun Collapse

The Housing Authority has found alternative housing for the family of Miriam Pace, the woman who lost her life in a fatal collapse, Lovin Malta can reveal.

The Paces have been without a home ever since the tragic incident. However, through the help of Engel & Völkers, who provided their services for free and donated to the foundation, the family have found a permanent residence. And while it is no replacement for all that they’ve lost, the news will give much the family much-needed stability in this challenging time.

The new residence is reportedly in Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

In the past, families who have fallen victim to sudden collapses were left in limbo over alternative accommodation. With recent cases in Gwardamanġa and Pieta’ yet to reach a similar solution. Hopefully, this could give some impetus for the authorities to address their

Pace was killed when her house in Ħamrun collapsed as a result of works at an ongoing construction site next door. She was laid to rest yesterday.

The architect, Roderick Camilleri, who is also a shareholder in the development and the author of the risk-assessing method statement, had declared that a collapse of nearby buildings was “minimal”.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the case, including Camilleri, the site technical officer Anthony Mangion, excavation and demolition contractor Ludwig Dimech.

The construction industry has been facing severe questions ever since the death of Miriam Pace, with a protest set to take place tomorrow morning.

Engel & Völkers forms part of a broader initiative to regulate the construction and real estate sector, emerging as a critical proponent for recently introduced rental regulations.

