House Parties Are Still Going On In Malta And There’s Nothing The Police Can Do About It

We might be living in a strange new world of social distancing but house parties, while certainly not encouraged by the health authorities, are actually still legal.

And some people are still organising them.

An Mġarr resident spoke to Lovin Malta of his frustration after reporting a party in a private field near his home to the police last night, only to be told that the revellers weren’t breaking the law.

“There were definitely over 25 people in the field and around eight cars parked there but the police replied that if they are in a private property, they are within the law,” he told Lovin Malta. “This defeats the whole purpose of the law. I and many others are stuck at home and cannot even meet our parents, but then you find people who are throwing parties for all their friends. It’s ridiculous.”