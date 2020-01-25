د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Hotelier And Husband Of Malta’s EU Commissioner Blasts Minister After He Ends His Son’s Legal Consultancy

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Patrick Dalli, a boutique hotelier and artist who is married to European Commissioner Helena Dalli, has hit out at the new Economy Minister for “ignoring” his request for a meeting.

“A bit of power and they start looking down on people,” Dalli wrote on Facebook. “I tried setting up a meeting with the brand new minister Silvio Schembri and he ignored me. Arrogance at its best. Rest assured that I wasn’t going to request some sort of favour. Watch out, ‘my friend’, because it’s the people who elect you and the people who remove you, and arrogance brings you down.”

It is believed that Dalli wanted to complain to Schembri after his son Luke Dalli”s legal consultancy at the Economy Ministry wasn’t renewed.

However, Luke Dalli, a lawyer and TV presenter, publicly disassociated himself from his father’s statement in a since-deleted Facebook post and stood by Schembri’s decision.

“The Minister explained his decision to me early last week and besides, it’s his own prerogative to decide which people to keep around him. At this particular moment, he felt he needed technical experts in other sectors.”

“I’d like to apologise for this behaviour [of my father]. A government as strong as ours should be united for the country’s best interests and not lose ourselves in such childish arguments.”

Dalli’s wife Helena Dalli is a former Cabinet colleague of Silvio Schembri and she was recently nominated by Malta as the country’s representative on the European Commission, where she has been entrusted with the equality portfolio.

Schembri was appointed Economy Minister when new Prime Minister Robert Abela announced his Cabinet last week, succeeding Chris Cardona. Abela also expanded Schembri’s portfolio to include responsibility for Air Malta, something which used to fall under the Tourism Ministry.

READ NEXT: Simon Busuttil Gives New Prime Minister Three 'Tests', Including The Prosecution Of Joseph Muscat For Corruption

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK