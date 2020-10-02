Hospice Malta Extends Free Bereavement Service To Families Of COVID-19 Victims

Hospice Malta has extended its bereavement support service to the families of COVID-19 victims.

The NGO will offer free one-to-one support delivered by psychologists or social workers at their premise, at their home or online.

“We are extending the service to support the families whose loved ones passed away during this terrible pandemic,” Hospice Malta CEO Kenneth Delia said in a press release.

So far, Malta has registered 37 COVID-19 related deaths since March, the majority of which came from elderly homes.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, family members have had little-to-no contact with their elderly relatives while some had their mourning period tarnished by a set of questionable measures.

“The families of COVID-19 victims experience the pain of not being with their loved ones prior to their passing away. The pain, helplessness, anxiety and frustration amongst other feelings may complicate the grieving process,” said Care Services Manager Anna Frendo.

Families of COVID-19 victims looking for support can contact Hospice Malta on 21440085/6 or email at info@hospicemalta.org.

Tag someone who needs to know about this